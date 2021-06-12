Election Experts Challenge Incompetent Arizona 'Audit' Team

Articles

Saturday, 12 June 2021

As the Republican so-called "audit" of Maricopa County's election results slithers its way to an eventual close, actual election experts remain uniform in their belief that the weirdos and conspiracy theorists assembled by inexpert company "Cyber Ninjas" do not have the slightest notion of how to actually do an audit. Or how to handle the ballots they are currently "testing for bamboo" in an effort to determine whether they came from China. Or, possibly, how to count. Another group of experts is calling out Cyber Ninjas, daring them to test their claims against actual experts. As reported by The Arizona Republic, Arizona Republican Benny White, Clear Ballot Group founder Larry Moore, and retired Clear Ballot technology officer Tim Halvorsen are daring Cyber Ninjas to, quote, "put up or shut up" on their ballot-counting claims.

