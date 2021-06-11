Readers Respond on Lab Leaks #5

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 20:13 Hits: 7

For what it's worth, I think most of the discussion in the US political world about the origins of COVID-19 has been about ephemera, driven by Republicans flopping around like fish in a boat as they try to devise a winning post-Trump (but Trump-friendly) political issue and media people fretting about whether media coverage is giving adequate weight to the things Republicans claim to be upset about today.