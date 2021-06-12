On Secrecy, COVID and the PRC

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 12 June 2021 02:45 Hits: 9

I hope you've enjoyed or at least feel you've learned more about this lab leak controversy from the emails I've published over the last couple days. I very much have. I now see a lot more of the complexity of the topic. But at the end of the day I come away with the conclusion that we really don't know because we don't have a lot of data. And that brings us back to a recurrent point: if the Chinese authorities wanted to they could clear a lot of this up by granting access to the records of the Wuhan laboratory, perhaps the medical records of the staff and interviews with the relevant scientists. To China skeptics this is an obvious sign of guilt, a sign of something to hide. Many people from the sciences have a reaction that is a mix of anger and puzzlement. Science is about transparency, so what's the problem exactly? Many biologists and virologists have years of experience working collaboratively with Chinese scientists or even some of the very scientists in question. So seeing them all go silent just seems odd or inexplicable. But of course it's not the scientists. It's the Chinese government.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/M-Qef9a-UEI/on-secrecy-and-the-prc