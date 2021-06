Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 20:22 Hits: 7

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced what the federal government can do to safeguard access to voting. This comes as Republicans seek legislation to control how elections are conducted.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/11/1005670688/merrick-garland-promises-a-plan-to-protect-voting-access