Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 12:22 Hits: 10

The Trump Justice Department subpoenaed Apple in 2018 to obtain metadata of at least two Democratic members of the House intelligence panel — as well as their current and former staff and family.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/11/1005466830/trumps-doj-investigated-democrats-on-house-intelligence-committee-source-says