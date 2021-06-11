Anti-COVID Vaxxers Are Tea Party 2.0

Articles

During his first town-hall Rep. Huffman (CA-2) held this year, anti-COVID restriction whacks shouted at him while he was answering questions from people in his district. KSRO reports that many of these MAGA dirt bags carried "signs included slogans like 'Jab mandate is fascist,' and 'My body, my choice.' Some were even wearing MAGA hats showing support for former President Trump." The Congressman said this on Facebook: “Outside of the January 6th insurrection, this might be the ugliest, most disgraceful spectacle I’ve ever seen.” Why is there a nudist with a ferret sign. I’m confused pic.twitter.com/b8wDOy6Jh7 — K.C (@fogcity41510) June 9, 2021 Rep. Huffman's voting record gets a solid A from Progressive Punch's scorecard and has been excellent representing his constituents. I fear this will be the new trend from these miscreants as the country slowly reopens because of the Biden Administration's highly successful vaccination plans. The Beltway media refused to call out the racist evangelicals that made up the tea party as soon as Obama was elected and their behavior during the summer of 2009 was reprehensible and violent.

