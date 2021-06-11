Oregon Legislators Expel Rep. Who Guided Armed Protesters Into Capitol

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 16:55 Hits: 10

You probably remember this guy as the one who not only let armed protesters into the Oregon Capitol building, but gave them a lecture on how to breach security. Video shows him personally letting the protesters in, as security struggles to push them back outside. Well, for all his trouble, Nearman just got himself expelled and stil faces criminal charges which could net him jail time. Nearman had refused to resign, the lone vote against expulsion was himself. Source: Oregon Live The Oregon House voted 59-1 Thursday to expel Rep. Mike Nearman, the first time it has ejected a sitting representative. Lawmakers removed Nearman because he let far-right demonstrators, some of whom were armed, into the Capitol on Dec. 21 while lawmakers were holding a special session. The Capitol was closed to the public due to the pandemic and remains so. That means his seat representing a rural district west of Salem will likely sit vacant for the remainder of the legislative session, which must wrap up by June 27. BREAKING: Oregon lawmakers vote to expel Rep. Mike Nearman, who helped far-right agitators gain entrance into the Oregon state Capitol in December. The expulsion vote was 59-1. Nearman himself was the only “no.” Finally, some accountability.pic.twitter.com/T4kEqSBFt4

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/oregon-legislators-expel-rep-who-guided