Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 03:05 Hits: 4

Two days after Oregon Republicans called on in-state insurrection conspirator Rep. Mike Nearman to resign, a House committee has recommended unanimously that he be expelled from the same House. Special thanks to TPM Reader SR for flagging the news to us. The full legislative is apparently voting this evening on whether to expel Nearman

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/3fac40ndHKI/insurrection-innovator-from-oregon-one-step-closer-to-expulsion