Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 23:19 Hits: 0

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the first Muslim American to serve as a federal judge in U.S. history. Senators voted 81-16 to confirm Zahid N. Quraishi to serve as a district judge for the district court of New Jersey. Thirty two Republicans...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/557918-senate-confirms-first-muslim-american-federal-judge