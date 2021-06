Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 09:06 Hits: 0

NPR's Noel King speaks with former Sen. Harry Reid about what he believes concerning UFOs, and what he hopes will come from the upcoming Pentagon report on UFO sightings.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/10/1005019777/release-of-ufo-photo-prompts-more-questions-than-answers