Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 17:36 Hits: 5

The man was also banned from ever holding public office in France and from owning weapons for five years over the swipe, which caught President Macron's left cheek as he was greeting a crowd.

(Image credit: BFM TV /AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/10/1005177927/french-man-gets-four-month-prison-sentence-for-slapping-macron