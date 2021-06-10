Even Joe Scarborough Knows This Lafayette Park IG Report Is A Complete Joke

Articles

Morning Joe devoted a segment to the ridiculous inspector general report that claims Trump did not have Lafayette Square Park cleared of protesters for his infamous Bible photo op. "Now to this, an investigation by the Interior Department's inspector general published yesterday finds that last June, Washington's Lafayette Square Park was not forcibly cleared so President Trump could hold a photo op outside the historic St. John's Church," Mika Brzezinski said. "Instead, the report finds that the clearing, which took place during protests against racial injustice and police, happened so a contractor could install fencing. The report did find that Attorney General William Barr urged officials to speed up the clearing, the process of clearing people, once Trump had decided to walk through the area." "First of all, I've got to say, I think I've been unduly tough on William Barr. because I did not know all of this time, that not only was he operating as attorney general of the United States of America, but he was also the director of scaffolding for Lafayette Park. Imagine that, having that as your second job," Joe Scarborough said. "You know, the headlines from some of our friends and the panting and heavy breathing after this IG report came out is laughable. The IG himself said this report is not dispositive. 'We can only handle what's in our jurisdiction, and unfortunately,' he said, 'not everything is in our jurisdiction.'

