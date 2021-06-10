Stephen Miller's Fascist Mouth Tries To Take On Joy Reid, Jane Fonda

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 15:23 Hits: 1

No one will actually hire Stephen Miller for an actual job, but Fox will toss him some bucks to sh*t on @JoyAnnReid and Jane Fonda. Absurd. The former Trump immigration Nazi told "propaganda hostess" Tammy Bruce that Jane Fonda is guilty of treason for her anti-war activities in VietNam. You know, Stephen, that war was 50 years ago, and since that time there have been other treasons committed inside that White House where you got your last W2 ever. Then Miller made the case that because Joy Ann Reid has locks on her front door and car, we must defend the border with Mexico. Or something. Hey Stephen, did Joy Ann Reid ever use her car to separate migrants with clear, legal, refugee status from their parents? Did she put babies in cages? Your "logic" is absurd, as is your desperation to be on television. But Fox will kick you some dimes to spew white nationalism in their efforts to win back the Newsmax audience. Congratulations. Stephen Miller is still unemployed, as the job market for architects of xenophobic child torturing is pretty dry right now. — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@BleedingMarine) June 10, 2021

