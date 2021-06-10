Black Trumper Rep Whines About Congressional Black Caucus

Articles

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) supports egregious efforts by the GOP to restrict voting rights for minorities. He also sided with other seditious members of Congress trying to overturn the presidential election. NOW he is angry the Congressional Black Caucus will not allow him to become a member. Call the waaambulance. CNN host Brianna Keilar confronted Rep. Donalds by playing a video mashup of some of Trump's disgusting rants. After the video finished, Keilar asked, "Do you think that your defense of a person that said things like that might be incongruent with the mission of the CBC?" Supporting and defending a white supremacist would be a real turn-off to the Congressional Black Caucus, don't you think? Donalds replied, "First of all, whatever the president said in the past has nothing to do with this discussion at all. I think --" Keilar cut in and said, "Well, you've defended him. You've defended him..." This angered Donalds, "Please don't cut me off." Nothing Traitor Trump ever says, does or did in the present or in the past that's racist to the core is ever relevant to these MAGA supporting Congresscritters, even if they are black. The Florida back-bencher then listed many Florida black groups he's been part of, as if that qualifies him for the CBC.

