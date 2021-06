Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 19:52 Hits: 3

A group of Senate Democrats introduced a bill Wednesday that intends to block funding for the 2026 World Cup unless the U.S. women’s national soccer team receives equal pay.The bill, dubbed the Give Our Athletes Level Salaries (GOALS) Act,...

