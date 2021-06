Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 20:13 Hits: 5

The electoral college, which has helped Republicans in recent elections, is also at the heart of debate over GOP state laws regarding vote counting.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/09/1004862357/at-the-heart-of-debate-over-vote-counting-laws-is-the-electoral-college