Ammon Bundy's 'Patriots' Gearing Up Over Water In Oregon

Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021

Residents of south central Oregon are apparently feeling a bit of déjà vu all over again as the specter of another Ammon Bundy-led armed takeover of a federal facility looms over the town of Klamath Falls—some 261 miles away via U.S. 395 from the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, where Bundy orchestrated a monthlong standoff in January 2016, but facing all-too-familiar circumstances. Over the past few weeks, a cluster of Patriot-movement “constitutionalists” angered by federal water use decisions that will deprive farmers in the basin of their annual allotments from Upper Klamath Lake—all the result of severe drought conditions that have threatened to destroy both fish populations in the lakes and rivers and the abundant wildlife that depend on their presence for food—have been gathering their forces at the mouth of the lake, near the floodgates that manage water flow into the Klamath River from which they irrigate, and threatening to open them. Once again, the local residents actually affected are not just unimpressed with the Patriots’ posturing, but fearful of the ugly consequences that always follow their extremist endeavors.

