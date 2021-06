Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 00:52 Hits: 3

Senators voted 68-32 for a package that aims to increase semiconductor production and the development of artificial intelligence and other technology. The House hasn't voted on its version yet.

(Image credit: Susan Walsh/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/08/1004600001/the-senate-passes-a-bill-to-encourage-tech-competition-especially-with-china