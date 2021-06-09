The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Maybe Joe Manchin Is Simply Afraid Of Standing Up To The Right-Wing Machine

CNBC reports that the Koch machine has been lobbying hard to push Sen. Joe Manchin to oppose Democratic priorities, and I could at least understand those affects if he were a freakin' Republican and worried about a primary challenge. But he's a Democrat! (Remember, Manchin voted to impeach Trump. Republicans didn't.) CNBC reviewed an episode of a Koch policy group Americans for Prosperity’s video series, along with ads crafted by the organization. The network specifically calls on its grassroots supporters to push Manchin, a conservative Democrat, to be against some of his party’s legislative priorities. Americans for Prosperity launched a website titled West Virginia Values, which calls on people to email Manchin “to be The Voice West Virginia Needs In D.C. — Reject Washington’s Partisan Agenda.” It then lists all of the items Manchin has promised to oppose, including the idea of eliminating the filibuster, the For the People Act and packing the Supreme Court. It then shows everything the group believes Manchin should oppose, including Biden’s infrastructure plan and the union-friendly PRO Act.

