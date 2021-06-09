On What Planet Does Louie Gohmert Live?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 16:16 Hits: 15

Either Louie Gohmert is the best performance artist on Planet Earth, or he's... Louie Gohmert. What planet is Louie Gohmert living on right now? pic.twitter.com/ia6exT4Sg7 — Frances Langum ???? (@bluegal) June 9, 2021 During a Zoom hearing on Climate Change, the so-called Congressman from Texas asked a witness if BLM, by which we assume he meant the Bureau of Land Management, but hey, BLM can be taken other ways and far be it from me to assume what Louie Gohmert thinks Black Lives Matter is doing with the planetary orbits. Gohmert asked Ms. Jennifer Eberlien, Associate Deputy Chief of the National Forest System, the following:

