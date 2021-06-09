The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

On What Planet Does Louie Gohmert Live?

Category: World Politics Hits: 15

Either Louie Gohmert is the best performance artist on Planet Earth, or he's... Louie Gohmert. What planet is Louie Gohmert living on right now? pic.twitter.com/ia6exT4Sg7 — Frances Langum ???? (@bluegal) June 9, 2021 During a Zoom hearing on Climate Change, the so-called Congressman from Texas asked a witness if BLM, by which we assume he meant the Bureau of Land Management, but hey, BLM can be taken other ways and far be it from me to assume what Louie Gohmert thinks Black Lives Matter is doing with the planetary orbits. Gohmert asked Ms. Jennifer Eberlien, Associate Deputy Chief of the National Forest System, the following:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/what-planet-does-louie-gohmert-live

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version