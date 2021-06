Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 00:03 Hits: 3

Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), the lead Republican negotiator on police reform, says it will be “very hard” to reach a bipartisan deal by the end-of-June deadline if senators working on the issue can’t get a proposal down on paper in the next week or two.“...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/557471-tim-scott-could-be-very-hard-to-reach-police-reform-deal-by-june-deadline