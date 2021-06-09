Joy Reid: We Need To Remember U.S. Role In Making Central, South America So Corrupt

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021

While talking about Vice President Kamala Harris's first solo foreign tour, Joy Reid gave viewers a history lesson about U.S. exploitation in the countries of Central and South America. "She visited Guatemala. She visited Mexico. She held meetings with the presidents of both of those countries. Though she's now giving a press conference. About a good 25 minutes in, it was almost a 35-minute press conference in which the vice president discussed policy extensively. Policy ideas and agreements and commitments that she was able to achieve during this visit. This is perhaps a popular opinion in the business now. But I think we need to have some perspective. There are seven countries in Central America. There's another dozen countries in two sort of territories in South America. [clmediameta nid=168369]

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/joy-reid-we-need-remember-us-role-making