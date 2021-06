Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 20:28 Hits: 0

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday signaled that the Biden administration hasn't given up hopes of working with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to push voting rights legislation through Congress, despite the centrist senator's very public opposition to the sweeping "For the People Act" that his Democratic colleagues have been pushing.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/wf90mxKhd6U/white-house-manchin-voting-rights