Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021

Russia's activities in the Mediterranean have created new challenges for Europe's energy interests and NATO's defense architecture. Today's transatlantic efforts should focus on NATO's policy in the region, the Russia-Turkey relationship, and multilateral conflict resolution in Libya and Syria.

