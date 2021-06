Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 10:58 Hits: 2

Advocates hoped for more, but the administration says this is the pace it wants as it scales up the effort. "We chose intentionally to start slow so that we can go fast later," an official says.

(Image credit: Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/08/1004205868/bidens-task-force-has-reunited-36-migrant-families-with-hundreds-to-go