Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, about efforts to bolster the U.S. supply chain. Four key sectors were reviewed including semiconductors.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/08/1004269871/u-s-to-address-supply-chain-issues-that-were-exposed-by-the-pandemic