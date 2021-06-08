Obama Slams Republicans For Obsessing On Critical Race Theory

Articles

Anderson Cooper featured an interview last night with former President Barack Obama, who talked about the role played by race in the American consciousness. "It was during President Obama's eight years in the White House the American public began learning and saying the names Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner and Michael Brown. Young black men killed by police, and in Trayvon Martin's case, a Neighborhood Watch volunteer, when Martin was 17 years old," Cooper said. When Trayvon Martin was first shot, I said that this could have been my son. Another way of saying that is Trayvon Martin could have been me 35 years ago. "President Obama was both praised and criticized for that statement, one of several reminders for the first black American president that how and when he discussed race was something he and his advisors had to think carefully about. In his book, he writes that early on in his presidential campaign, his advisors warned him about being boxed in as, quote, 'the black candidate.' " "Looking back as president, did you tell the story of race in America enough, do you think?" Anderson Cooper asked. "Yeah, well, look, I tried. I think I told a lot of stories. You take a look at the speeches I gave in Selma and the speech I gave during the campaign about Reverend Wright and that episode and each and every time, I tried to describe why it is that we are still not fully reconciled with our history," Obama said.

