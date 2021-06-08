Aw, Matt Gaetz's Job Application At Newsmax Was Declined

Articles

Tuesday, 08 June 2021

Report: Cable News Channel Is Not Hiring Pedophile-Adjacent Applicants Comedy ensues as Congress’ Aging Prom Date, pedophile-adjacent Rep. Matt Gaetz tries to find gainful employment, you know, should he have to suddenly pay legal fees to defend himself after he is eventually kicked out of the House (or something, but only guessing), er, a graceful exit strategy: Newsmax turned down embattled Republican Matt Gaetz for a job “Gaetz contacted Newsmax early this year, a source at the outlet said. That was around the time that news broke Gaetz was the subject of a federal investigation into possible sex trafficking of a minor. … “‘Newsmax has had no plans to hire Rep. Gaetz,’ said Brian Peterson, a spokesperson for the website. A source familiar with Newsmax’s policies said: ‘Earlier this year, (Gaetz) reached out and said he might leave Congress early and was interested in TV work.’ The three-term Florida congressman’s approach to Newsmax management was ‘just a conversation’ and Newsmax ‘never told him we were interested’ in hiring him, the source said.”

