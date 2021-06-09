Tucker’s 'White Replacement' Theory Now A Fox Staple Thanks To Lachlan Murdoch

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 02:00 Hits: 8

In April, Carlson so explicitly promoted the white supremacist tenet that the Anti-Defamation League demanded he be fired. But Lachlan Murdoch responded, “A full review of the guest interview indicates that Mr. Carlson decried and rejected replacement theory.” It was a laughable statement, but the results are no joke. Since then, Carlson has barreled ahead with promoting the replacement theory, correctly surmising that he has the full backing of at least Murdoch the Younger. What’s worse is that the cancer has metastasized: Media Matters explains:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/tucker-s-white-replacement-theory-now-fox