Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 22:48 Hits: 7

Major League Baseball on Monday hit back at a lawsuit over its decision to move its All-Star game out of Atlanta in response to Georgia's restrictive voting law by dismissing it as "political theatrics."

