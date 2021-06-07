Time For Pelosi To Create Jan 6 Commission: 'Just Do It'

Articles

After Senate Republicans doomed the bipartisan commission on Jan. 6, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi laid out four potential options for moving forward with an investigation into the insurrection—creating a select committee remains the best one and she should do it it post haste. As Daily Kos' Joan McCarter explained, the other three options included pushing another Senate vote on the House-passed bill, letting multiple committees press on with their existing probes, or consolidating all investigations and putting one committee in charge of the probe. The fatal flaw of all three of those options comes down to one problem—they continue to put Democrats in the position of dealing with congressional Republicans as if they are a party that is invested in our democracy and safeguarding it from future attacks. The Senate vote comes down to Republicans. The House committee investigations will continue to be dragged down by the stall tactics and sabotage of GOP committee members. Forming a select committee gives Pelosi more control over the timeline and makeup of the panel, and she could limit the number of Republicans who sit on it. It would also have subpoena power, and although Republican targets of those subpoenas would surely tie them up in court, Americans would get the benefit of seeing yet another exercise in GOP obstruction. Also, as Joan pointed out, the committee could obtain documents that are currently under seal at the National Archives.

