LISTEN: New Giuliani Tape Exposes Trump's Desperation

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 23:28 Hits: 2

On Monday afternoon, CNN's Jake Tapper played a tape of Rudy Giuliani straight up pressuring a top aide to Ukraine's leader to find a prosecutor to dig up dirt and publicly announce an investigation into Joe Biden. This tape was reportedly recorded in 2019 as Joe Biden was the frontrunner as the Democratic candidate for the 2020 Presidential Election. First, he talked about conspiracy theories from the previous election, stating that he got private information that showed that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election, not Russia. In fact, he slung accusations at Ukraine officials - not average citizens. Then, he talked about the need for Ukraine to publicly announce investigations into Joe Biden. He required that they put a prosecutor in charge who would dig up evidence regarding the 2016 election and that the prosecutor look into a possible bribe. Rudy ended by insinuating that he could talk to the Former Guy about improving their relationship. Whatever that means. Here is a bit of the transcript:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/new-giuliani-tape-proves-just-how