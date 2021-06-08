Judge: AR15's Are 'Like The Swiss Army Knife'

Articles

Tuesday, 08 June 2021

Gun safety advocates, relatives of gun violence victims, and members of Congress reacted with outrage to a federal judge's decision late Friday to overturn California's decades-old ban on assault weapons with a ruling that likened an AR-15 to a Swiss Army Knife. "Like the Swiss Army Knife, the popular AR-15 rifle is a perfect combination of home defense weapon and homeland defense equipment," wrote U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of the Southern District of California, an appointee of former President George W. Bush. The ruling was handed down on Gun Violence Awareness Day. First implemented in 1989, the California assault weapons ban will remain in effect for 30 days pending an appeal. In a statement, California Attorney General Rob Bonta vowed to challenge Benitez's ruling, which asserts that sections of the ban violate the Second Amendment.

