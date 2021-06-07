Fox Guests Battle Over US History: 'We Treated Slaves Nicely?'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 16:00 Hits: 2

Two Fox News guests argued on Sunday over whether critical race theory has corrupted the U.S. history curriculum in American schools. Fox News host Mike Emmanuel began the discussion by suggesting that critical race theory is a "religion of division." "One complaint that I've heard is it divides our children based on their skin color," Emmanuel said. Right-wing talk radio host Jason Rantz agreed. "Built into critical race theory is this idea that any sort of defensiveness against this is an example of white supremacy," Rantz asserted. "So they have created a system in which anyone who pushes back will be called a white supremacist and by that very nature it means it's going to bully people into silence." "It's time to take back the curriculum that's being taught in our schools," he insisted. But left-leaning Fox News contributor Richard Fowler took the position that many opponents of critical race theory do not know what the term means. "Critical race theory is not something you actually see being taught in schools until you're getting a master's degree or Ph.D. in sociology," Fowler explained. "What parents and what students and what teachers are asking for in the K-12 classrooms is for us to be educated about the truth in American history."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/fox-news-slaves-treated-nicely