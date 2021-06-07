Traitor Trump's Latest Rambling: Facebook Stole The Election

Articles

The seditious former so-called "president" told Fox Business that he won the election but Facebook stole it. His grip on reality is GONE. MAGA sycophant Stuart Varney asked what was to be done about social media companies taking action against him. "I got 75 million votes which is more than any sitting president ever got. I won the election but they cheated," the traitor said. President Biden received almost 82 million votes, the most by any presidential candidate in history, chump. Traitor Trump continued, "By the way, Facebook and Zuckerberg with 500 million dollars worth of phony lock boxes, that he put on. Some of them had 96% Biden votes in them, 96%. There were like just dumping ballots. It was a phony deal, and let's see how that all turns out but there's a lot of litigation coming.." And then Unicorns came and ate all my votes. — Diana Newburg (@DianaNewburg) June 7, 2021 I've never heard this particular lie before. And it's a whopper. By saying there is "more litigation" coming against the 2020 election, he's fueling the idea to his followers that he still might be reinstated. It's always about keeping the grift going.

