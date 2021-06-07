Senate Endorsement Alert: Wisconsin!

Articles

Last week Chris Larson, the most progressive state Senator in Wisconsin, the most gerrymandered state in the nation, announced his campaign against the worst sitting U.S. Senator, “Russia Ron” Johnson. According to CNN, Wisconsin’s seat is the 3rd most likely to flip in 2022, when control of the Senate (and every issue progressives care about) will be on the line. We've known Chris for over a decade and value his perspective on the issues facing our country. He's been at the forefront of every progressive fight in Wisconsin since we first met him. When Scott Walker decided to bank his political future on bashing teachers and other public workers, Chris was there as a state senator to lead the Democrats' response in what became the biggest political battle in Wisconsin history-- even if he did much of the fighting on social media from across the state border along with the other Wisconsin 14. With Chris, we have a chance to elect a true, bold progressive to the U.S. Senate.

