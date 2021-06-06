Addled-Brained Trump Is Still Addled-Brained

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 06 June 2021

Trump was trying to read a speech tonight to a gathering of Republicans in North Carolina. Not only is he still addled brained, he has lost ground since being booted from the White House. "We have to defend our, our borders, we have to do all of these things, and the cancel culture, the defunding culture, the defending culture, they defend the wrong things, we're not gonna let it go any longer..." he rambled unintelligibly. I've watched this clip a dozen times and I'm still not sure what he was trying to say. I guess I didn't have enough covfefe today or something.

