The Orange Menace: 'We Had A Great Election'

Published on Sunday, 06 June 2021

The Orange Menace, speaking to Republicans in North Carolina: We had a great election. Bad things happened but we had a great election. He could have stopped after the first sentence and still have been right. But I know of more than 81 million people that would agree that 2020 was a great election since it ended his Reign of Terror and booted the Orange Menace into the realm of bad memories. Even a broken clock is right at least twice a day.

