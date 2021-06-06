Gov. Brian Kemp Booed At Georgia GOP Convention

Articles

Sunday, 06 June 2021

Nothing like watching Republicans eat their own. Kemp has been in trouble with the MAGA crowd since failing to show proper fealty to Dear Leader: Ever since Gov. Brian Kemp allowed Donald Trump to go down in a haze of gory following the latter’s embarrassing loss in the once reliably red state of Georgia, he’s been persona non grata among a large faction of MAGAs. Two county GOP parties voted to censure him over his refusal to overturn the legitimate election results, and his approval rating—particularly among Republicans—nosedived in the wake of the 2020 presidential election (though it’s ticked up since he reestablished his racist bona fides by signing Jim Crow 2.0). But his improving approval ratings among the shitheels in his party was apparently not enough to prevent an astounding rejection from his state party. Kemp was drowned out with loud boos while trying to take the stage at the Georgia GOP state convention:

