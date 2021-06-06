The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mark Meadows Pressured DOJ To Investigate Deranged Voter Fraud Theories

Trump's former Chief of Staff tried to force the DOJ to investigate bogus voter fraud claims, just weeks before Orange Julius was forced to leave office. New York Times used recently uncovered emails from Meadows to acting Atty. Gen. Jeffrey A. Rosen, in which Meadows tried to force the AG to investigate loopy conspiracy theories, like people in Italy using military technology and satellites to remotely tamper with voting machines in the United States to give the win to Joe Biden. This shows how serious and hellbent the former administration was in trying to undermine the will of the American people in a free and fair election. Traitor Trump used the Justice Department as his personal legal team, and even considered replacing Rosen with another stooge, Richard Grennell, because Rosen wouldn't appoint a special counsel to investigate the My Pillow CEO's conspiracy theory about Dominion Voting Systems. The Seditious ex-president poisoned every faction of our government.

