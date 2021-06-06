Chris Wallace Grills GOPer For Falsely Demonizing Dr. Fauci Without 'Hard Evidence'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 06 June 2021 17:45 Hits: 15

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday called out Republicans for demonizing Dr. Anthony Fauci without "hard evidence" that he has been wrong about the origins of the COVID-19 virus. During a panel discussion on Fox News Sunday, Wallace suggested to former RNC Communications Director Doug Heye that Fauci had unfairly become a target of conservatives after he downplayed theories that the COVID-19 virus escaped from a Chinese lab. "Nobody comes out of the pandemic looking particularly good," Wallace explained. "I guess the question is why the focus on Dr. Fauci? Make the strongest case you can as to why Dr. Fauci should somehow be held accountable." "Well, everybody should be accountable," Heye insisted. "There has been a politicization of everything around COVID. So everything has to be somebody else's fault. That's also ben weaponized." The former RNC official argued that Fauci deserved criticism because he has been "deified." "Murals and hashtags and bobbleheads," he pointed out. "It's going to create a backlash among people who are on the other side who want to defend President Trump, want to defend Republicans in Congress. He then becomes a very easy target because he's seemingly everywhere. So it's not surprising that we'd see some kind of a backlash." But that answer did not satisfy the Fox News host.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/chris-wallace-grills-goper-falsely