Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 05 June 2021 13:00 Hits: 4

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) says he and his family have received death threats in light of his prominent clashes with Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading infectious disease expert, over the origins of the coronavirus.“This week, I’ve had five death...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/556988-rand-paul-says-hes-received-death-threats-amid-clashes-with-fauci