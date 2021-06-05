Kyrsten Sinema Is A Deeply Unserious Person

Articles

You just can’t make some things up. Things like the self-proclaimed Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who stood next to Sen. John Cornyn, the Texas Republican who had just filibustered the bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and U.S. Congress to declare that the filibuster “protects the democracy of our nation.” No, really, she said that. With cameras rolling. This is after Sinema herself inexplicably missed that vote, and that missed vote was after she tweeted out a joint statement with her fellow Democratic obstructionist, Joe Manchin, about how important the Jan. 6 vote was. “The events of January 6th were horrific. We could never have imagined an attack on Congress and or Capitol at the hands of our own citizens,” the two wrote. “We implore our Senate Republican colleagues to work with us to find a path forward on a commission to examine the events of January 6th.”

