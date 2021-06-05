The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Twitter Finally Suspends Anti-Vaxx Whackaloon Naomi Wolf

Better late than never. One less COVID conspiracy theorist polluting social media. This appears to be the tweet that finally got her permanently suspended. She's been a regular on Fox these days where they've been happy to use her to promote "an array of unhinged conspiracy theories" about coronavirus. Here's more on that from Media Matters: Fox is far more interested in turning coronavirus into a political cudgel than in giving users accurate health information. And so the network’s hosts lean on Wolf’s liberal credentials while giving her a platform to claim that the Democratic response to the pandemic is aimed at dissolving society and enacting a totalitarian state comparable to Nazi Germany.

