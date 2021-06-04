If Biden’s Corporate Tax Offer Isn’t A Feint, Then It’s A Massive Concession

Articles

Friday, 04 June 2021

Weeks of negotiations over President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan, so far hallmarked by over $1 trillion in concessions by the Democrats and much more paltry counter-concessions by the Republicans, hit a new phase this week when Biden reportedly offered to give up the tax hike that would have produced the lion’s share of revenue to pay for the plan.

