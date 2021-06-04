Watch The New Episode Of The Josh Marshall Podcast: Two Tracks

Category: World Politics Hits: 0
A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is now live! This week, Josh and Kate discuss Democrats’ efforts to ratchet up the pressure on a few specific filibuster-loving Senate colleagues. Meanwhile, former President Trump has traded in his blog for the rally stage (and hopes of a late-summer coup?) Watch below and email us your questions for next week’s episode. You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.
