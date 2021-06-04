We Must Sail, Not Drift

Category: World Politics Hits: 0
Politico has a "West Wing Playbook" newsletter that focuses tightly on the Biden White House. Their note this evening was "Biden: Speak softly and carry a big carrot". The update looks at the topic I discussed below: what's going on? what is the White House's plan to move off the legislative drift that has become the order of the day. There are some ins and outs in their account. Biden's comfort zone is persuasion rather than threats. That matches with what we know of him. But my real takeaway from their write-up, albeit not what they say, is that really no one has any idea what's going on. That's not a failure of reporting. These folks and others like them have the sources and skills to ferret out the gist of what is in play. But you can't find something that isn't there. Chuck Schumer told his Senate colleagues last week that he's going to start bringing all the big legislation to the floor this month. If Republicans are going to filibuster these bills they're going to have to actually do it, not just get their way with the passive threat. This is the shift in gears that many Democrats have been waiting for. But I don't think the White House has a plan for how to change the current dynamic.
