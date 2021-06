Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 20:04 Hits: 43

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with NPR White House and Moscow correspondents Ayesha Rascoe and Lucian Kim about what to expect when Presidents Biden and Putin meet for the Geneva summit later in June.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/04/1003387951/russia-and-u-s-seek-stability-at-first-post-trump-summit