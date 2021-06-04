AZ Voting Data Was Secretly Moved To MONTANA For ‘Review’

Articles

Friday, 04 June 2021

The material secretly taken out of Arizona to an undisclosed location is from Maricopa County, which just happens to have gone for Biden over Trump in November. The Republicans' recklessness with the data is just breathtaking. It's almost as if they want it destroyed. From Arizona Republic: Ben Cotton, founder of tech firm CyFIR, a Senate subcontractor, made copies of the county's election server and other election data and then drove the copies to a "secure lab" in Montana, according to Senate liaison Ken Bennett. The Senate was given county voters' private information, but Bennett said he doesn't know if Cotton has copies of that in Montana. It appears that the "secure lab" might be a home owned by Cotton in the northern Montana wilderness. Bennett said he didn't know, and Cotton and Cyber Ninjas, the Senate's main contractors, refuse to answer questions.

