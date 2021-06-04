Morning Joe Ridicules Mike Pence: 'Who Needs A Job That Bad?'

Articles

"Here is what former vice president Mike Pence said about the January 6th attack on the Capitol," Joe Scarborough said this morning in kicking off this segment. MIKE PENCE: January 6th was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol. But thanks to the swift action of the Capitol police and federal law enforcement, violence was quelled. The Capitol was secured. And that same day we reconvened the Congress and did our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States. You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don't know if we'll ever see eye to eye on that day. But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years. And I will not allow Democrats or their allies and the media to use one tragic day to discredit the aspirations of millions of Americans! "Donald Trump knew that Mike Pence's life was in danger, and maybe, maybe he also knew that Mike Pence's children's life, that they were in danger as well, and his wife was in danger," Scarborough said.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/06/morning-joe-ridicules-mike-pence-who-needs